Orlando Scandrick Slams Baker Mayfield, 'He's a Joke, Interception Machine'

"Baker is like a joke, man. This guy has so much confidence and arrogance to have done nothing."

That's ex-NFL star Orlando Scandrick going IN on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield ... claiming he is a huge problem who's not for the league.

Scandrick -- who played 11 seasons in the NFL -- appeared on FS1's 'The Herd' and ripped the QB for the way he's handled himself on and off the field ever since he was drafted in 2018.

Scandrick continued ... "I don't know how [other players in the NFL] see him, but at the rate that he's going, I don't see how Baker is gonna play 8, 9, 10 years."

"He's an interception machine. He doesn't do anything but rub people the wrong way, and once the investment begins to become more than the return, then what happens?"

FYI, Mayfield has thrown a bunch of picks in 2019 -- 16 INTs with only 15 TDs this season ... the second most INTs this season behind Jameis Winston.

Scandrick was also critical of the way Mayfield spoke to the media after the Myles Garrett helmet incident -- when he condemned his teammate's actions on national television.

"That's Baker though. He calls out Myles Garrett, who's one of the best players on their team after he hits [Mason Rudolph] with a helmet when he could have taken the high road and just said, 'That's an unfortunate situation. We support Myles; it was unfortunate for Mason' and then just moved on."