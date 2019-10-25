Malcolm Jenkins Fires Back At Orlando Scandrick After Criticism, 'Motherf**ker'

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

Malcolm Jenkins is clapping back at Orlando Scandrick ... callin' BS on his former teammate's criticism of him -- saying straight-up Scandrick is a "motherf**ker!"

If you missed it, Scandrick was picked up by the Eagles a few weeks ago ... but his tenure crashed and burned this week when Philly cut him after its epic loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

OS went on FS1's "Undisputed" on Friday to explain what went wrong ... and one of Scandrick's biggest gripes with the Eagles was with Jenkins -- a team captain.

Scandrick said Jenkins was a selfish player who had ZERO accountability for when he screwed up big plays ... and ripped him apart on the show with Skip Bayless.

"I think when you wear a 'C' on your jersey, it's your job to bring guys along," Scandrick said of Jenkins. "It's your job."

Scandrick also blasted the team's locker room and called out several other players ... and when media got around to asking Jenkins about the comments -- he was PISSED!!!!

"Look, I really give two s**ts about people that ain't here," Jenkins said.

Malcolm went on to insist he's actually a GREAT teammate ... and added he's glad Scandrick got cut because, "For us to move on as a team, we can't have motherf**kers like that in the room."

DAAAAAAAAAAAMNNNNNNN!!!