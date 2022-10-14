Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game

The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup.

The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was hit with a controversial roughing the passer penalty after sacking the 7-time Super Bowl champ.

As Jarrett got up off the ground, Brady appeared to kick at the DE ... although it's unclear whether he made contact.

Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022 @CPowers14

Regardless, Brady -- who will have made more than $330 million for his on-field work at the end of his 23rd season -- was handed an $11,139 fine for the kick, the league announced on Friday.

Jarrett recently said he spoke to the league about the incident ... explaining his side of the situation.

As for the controversy surrounding the play, Garrett thought he did exactly what he was supposed to when he sacked Brady on the potential game-altering play ... but the refs threw the questionable flag, claiming Garrett committed the penalty.