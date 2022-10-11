Tom Brady On Controversial Penalty, 'I Don't Throw Flags, I Throw Tablets'

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady is addressing the controversial penalty called in his team's favor during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons ... saying don't blame me, "I don't throw flags, I throw tablets."

"As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags," Brady joked on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray. "What I do throw is tablets. I didn’t have one accessible at that time."

Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was penalized for roughing the passer ... after sacking Brady on a pivotal 3rd and-five play with about 3 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The call was, umm, let's say ... questionable.

Brady admitted Jarrett wreaked havoc Sunday afternoon, saying, "He was in the backfield all day. He had a hell of a game. I’ll leave it at that.”

The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/3ba6PCdrHm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 9, 2022 @thecomeback

If you've watched Tom play long enough, you know tablet-throwing is on brand for the 7x Super Bowl-winning QB ... when things aren't going according to plan (see Saints game this season).