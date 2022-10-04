Tom Brady On Watching Son Play Football, 'One Of Great Highlights In My Life'

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady admits he never imagined his son, Jack, would follow his footsteps and have a football career ... but he says watching his 15-year-old compete is "one of the great highlights in my life."

Jack -- Brady's son with actress Bridget Moynahan -- is currently playing high school ball as a free safety and quarterback (go figure) ... and while there could be a TON of pressure having the GOAT for a father, the Buccaneers superstar says that's not the case.

"I don't give a s*** how well he does," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."

BTW -- Jack hit up one of Brady's games recently ... and that kid is certainly growing up quickly!!

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play," Brady added. "I love watching him dig deep."

Brady says it's "so much fun" to check out Jack's games ... and believes the kid is already a better athlete than he was at 15.

"I love watching him playing quarterback," Tom said. "He's a very good athlete, great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age."

Jack's football interest was clear when he hit up Bucs training camp in 2021 ... serving as a ball boy for a bit.

Pretty cool, as bring-your-kid-to-work days go … (from Tom Brady’s Instagram, with son Jack) pic.twitter.com/rBMv8fZ0BB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021 @gregauman

Brady quipped that he's mostly a one-trick pony when it comes to life skills ... but if there's one thing he can help Jack with, it's playing the QB position.

"I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than throwing the football," he said. "He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid."

"But I can definitely help him at quarterback. That's one thing I'd say I can definitely help him with in the future."