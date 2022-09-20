Tom Brady Blasts NFL Over Mike Evans Suspension, 'Ridiculous'

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady has beef with the NFL yet again -- this time, the Buccaneers QB said he's pissed over the league's decision to suspend his star receiver, Mike Evans, for fighting on Sunday.

"I don't think it deserved any type of suspension," Brady said on his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday evening. "I think that's ridiculous."

Evans was banned one game for his role in a brawl with Marshon Lattimore during the Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans game on Sunday.

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years.



Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise.



Here's a video of all three fights.pic.twitter.com/dRiCVN5WhE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022 @MySportsUpdate

Evans, defending Brady, ran onto the field and leveled Lattimore -- causing an all-out melee. The 29-year-old wideout was ejected from the game, and on Monday, the league announced it was banning him for an additional game, claiming his behavior violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Brady opened up about the incident on his pod -- slamming the league's ruling -- while saying he was a fan of Evans' actions.

"In the end, I appreciate Mike having my back," Brady said. "I know he'll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back."

Brady also took some blame for the fight -- saying if he hadn't run down the field to argue with the call, none of it would have happened.