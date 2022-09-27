Tom Brady Loved Ken Dorsey's Meltdown, As Good A Tantrum As Mine!

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady was a huge fan of Ken Dorsey's outburst on Sunday -- saying the Bills offensive coordinator's meltdown was as good as some of his most recent blowups!!

"I'm not the only adult in the entire league that's throwing temper tantrums," Brady said with a laugh on Monday. "Thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook."

TB12 made the hilarious comments on his "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday -- just a day after Dorsey was seen on camera exploding on his tablet and headset in a freak-out in the booth following the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went CRAZY in the final seconds of Bills-Dolphins 😳pic.twitter.com/k7kJoDCs90 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

Brady loved the fervor ... and seemed very pleased to now have company when it comes to tablet-throwing tantrums.

"That was a lot of anger in that," Brady said while speaking to Jim Gray. "It's impressive. I like the passion, Ken. Keep it up."

If you've missed it -- Brady has become a tablet-tossing connoisseur the past couple years ... losing his cool on the electronic device in a couple games.

The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. pic.twitter.com/l062fvG9aZ — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) September 18, 2022 @kyle_burger

Most recently, he was seen chunking the device in frustration during the Saints game earlier this month. Brady joked he was going to look into sending a cease and desist letter to Dorsey for trademark infringement.

In a serious moment on the pod, Tom ultimately empathized with Dorsey, attributing his outburst to the emotional tug of war that playing and coaching football has on a person.

"I know exactly what he was feeling," Brady said. "There's so much emotion. You feel like you're in a battle out there, and it's a physical battle. You got to get the emotion out."