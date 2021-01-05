Tom Brady and Gisele Sell NYC Apartment for Nearly $37 Million

As Tom Brady prepares for the NFL Playoffs for the first time in 20 years NOT as a member of the New England Patriots, he and his supermodel wife are shedding other parts of their former life as well ... and it comes with a huge payday.

The star Tampa Bay Bucs QB and Gisele just closed on selling their luxury apartment in NYC -- a 5-bed, 1,900-square-foot terrace in the Tribeca neighborhood -- for $36.8 million.

The power couple bought the place for $25 mil in 2018, so do the math ... and Tom clearly still knows how to score big on and off the field.

The sale comes just weeks and he and Gisele also unloaded their 5-bedroom mansion in the Boston suburbs. It's unclear how much they made on that transaction, but it was listed for nearly $34 mil in late 2019 -- before Brady made the move to Florida.

Tom and Gisele aren't completely saying goodbye to their time in the Northeast though -- they reportedly still have a small unit in the same Tribeca complex where they just sold their other one.

It's good to have options be rich.