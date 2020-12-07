Tom Brady Home Intruder Was Laying On QB's Couch, Cops Release Mug Shot

Breaking News

Cops in Massachusetts arrested a man who allegedly broke into a mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele ... but the superstars haven't lived there for months.

The Brookline Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... 1 suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of breaking and entering at 5:55 AM.

Cops say the suspect set off multiple house alarms -- plus, private security spotted the intruder ... so police raced over.

We're told responding units were given an access code and located the suspect in the basement area. He was arrested without incident.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Tom and Gisele reportedly bought the property back in 2013 -- and built the home from the ground up. It was completed in 2015.

The 12,000-square-foot estate is sick -- 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms with a rec room, gym, wine room, spa AND an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

The couple put the place up on the market in late 2019 for $39.5 million -- but then cut the price to $33.9.

They reportedly took it off the market for a while -- but recently decided to try their luck again privately, off-market ... so, it's currently up for grabs.

Of course, Tom and Gisele have moved to Tampa Bay, Florida -- since TB12 left New England to play for the Bucs.