Cardi B Stars In Skims 'Cotton Collection' Campaign

New Colors To Shape Those Curves

Cardi B joined Kim Kardashian's Skims campaign ... adding a sexy boost to the billion-dollar brand's "Cotton Collection."

The Diamond-selling rapper says the undies make her feel "snatched" in a press release Monday, modeling an array of new colors that put all her curvaceous features on display!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim K's got quite the celebrity army wearing her labels and Cardi recently completed the trifecta along with Ice Spice and SZA of Hip Hop stars who rock Skims.

Cardi's been on the move helping hubby Offset promote his new album ... the new collab is right on brand for her.

Play video content TMZ.com