Cardi B Stars In Skims 'Cotton Collection' Campaign

Cardi B Slips Into Kim K's Skims New Colors To Shape Those Curves

10/16/2023 10:47 AM PT
Cardi B In Skims
Cardi B joined Kim Kardashian's Skims campaign ... adding a sexy boost to the billion-dollar brand's "Cotton Collection."

The Diamond-selling rapper says the undies make her feel "snatched" in a press release Monday, modeling an array of new colors that put all her curvaceous features on display!!!

Kim K's got quite the celebrity army wearing her labels and Cardi recently completed the trifecta along with Ice Spice and SZA of Hip Hop stars who rock Skims.

Stars Wearing Skims
Cardi's been on the move helping hubby Offset promote his new album ... the new collab is right on brand for her.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS!!!
And, the campaign isn't going to piss off PETA this time around ... a solution for everybody!!!

