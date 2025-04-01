NBA's Jalen Suggs Rocks Hailey Van Lith Jersey at TCU's Elite Eight Game

Jalen Suggs resumed his role as Hailey Van Lith's biggest cheerleader at TCU's NCAA tournament game on Monday ... this time, he rocked the hooper's jersey to further full-send their apparent relationship.

The 6'5" Orlando Magic guard was captured on video at the Horned Frogs' Elite Eight matchup against the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC ... and his wardrobe made it clear which side he was rooting for.

Jalen Suggs rockin' Hailey Van Lith's jersey at TCU's Elite eight game 🐸 pic.twitter.com/7lV1c1NXlx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2025 @YahooSports

Suggs was sitting near the TCU bench in a No. 10 jersey ... electing to wear it backward to show the Van Lith name.

Despite HVL's 17 points, the Horned Frogs lost, 58-47 ... ending both their NCAA tournament run and Van Lith's college basketball career.

Suggs -- who's out for the NBA season with a knee injury -- was previously at the TCU vs. Notre Dame Sweet Sixteen game on March 29 ... where he shared a memorable moment with Van Lith's dad, Corey.

The two have been linked since 2021 ... when Suggs shared a photo with Van Lith on Instagram and including a caption that read, "Yea, we solid on this end 🤞🏾💜."

The likely basketball couple have also competed against each other ... with HVL beating Suggs in a playful three-point contest.

Despite all signs pointing to being BF and GF, neither Suggs nor HVL, both 23, have confirmed their relationship.