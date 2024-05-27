Clippers' Ivica Zubac's L.A. Home Burglarized, Police Looking For Thieves

Ivica Zubac's Los Angeles-area house was broken into and burglarized late Wednesday night ... and now LAPD is on the lookout for the people responsible!

TMZ Sports has learned three people were spotted inside the 27-year-old's crib around 11:30 PM on May 22. The 7-foot tall center was not home at the time ... but the burglars were somehow spotted, either by a witness on the grounds, or through a surveillance camera, and police were called to the scene.

Cops took a burglary report and are investigating.

It's unclear what, if anything, was taken during the break-in.

It's not the first time Zubac, an early second-round pick in 2013, has had a scare at his home. In 2021, two people were seen on his property (same home), but by the time cops arrived, the suspicious people had already fled the scene. His house was ransacked and Zubac's Rolex watch worth over $20K was gone.