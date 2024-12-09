Vikings Recreate 'White Chicks' Dance Battle After Interception, Marlon Wayans Reacts

It's not even playoff time yet, but the Vikings have already taken the crown for best celebrations ... with Cam Bynum, along with teammate Josh Metellus, knockin' it out of the park with another epic choreographed dance -- this time from the White Chicks movie!

The hilarious moment went down on Sunday during the Vikings vs. Falcons game at U.S. Bank Stadium ... moments after Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins in the second quarter.

The Vikings' defense ran to the end zone after the interception to celebrate, and that's when the two safeties came together to perform the dance-off scene from the 2004 movie.

If you haven't seen the movie (it's hilarious), two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, go undercover as white girls ... and at one point, get into a dance battle against the Vandergeld Sisters, the movie's antagonists, at a nightclub.

The Wayans hit several old-school moves, including the Kid 'n Play Kickstep, as "It's Tricky" by RUN D.M.C. plays.

Bynum and Metellus' version was awesome ... pulling off the routine flawlessly.

Marlon thought the celebration was hilarious ... sharing it on Instagram. He joked his late brother-in-law, Greg, was a die-hard Vikings fan and believed he was behind this.

"Not the white chicks dance 😂😂😂," Marlon wrote. "Damn Greg I know this is you."

It's not the first time Bynum has gone viral for his dance moves after making a big play. The 26-year-old star also did the "Parent Trap" celebration and breakdancer Raygun's routine from the Paris Olympics (which she told us she loved).

After the Raygun performance, Bynum promised more unique celebrations were on the way.