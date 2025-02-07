Dance Battle Breaks Out At NFL Honors

Play video content FOX Sports

The NFL Honors ceremony looked more like the Tony Awards on Thursday ... with jocks breaking out in a dance battle!!

The hilarious moment went down when Terry Crews and Vikings star Camryn Bynum took the stage ... which was fitting, considering the safety paid homage to the actor's iconic scene from "White Chicks" for an on-field celebration earlier this season.

The conversation turned to Bynum's viral moments throughout the year ... and when Rams player Kobie Turner interjected, the two elected to prove who had the best moves.

Turner enlisted Cameron Dicker and Dion Dawkins for his entry in the dance off ... with the trio jamming out to "What Is This Feeling" from "Wicked."

Bynum responded by recreating his "White Chicks" moment with teammate Joshua Metellus ... bringing down the house as "It's Tricky" by Run-D.M.C. played on the speakers.

But the competition ended with everyone getting along ... as all the athletes teamed up for an epic finale.

Crews loved it all ... and gave the group props for showing they know how to boogie.

But when the guys tried to mimic the "Dirty Dancing" lift, that's when Crews had to put it to an end.