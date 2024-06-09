'Couples Therapy' Dr. Jenn Says Alleged Kanye Texts Suggest He's a Cuckold

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West is showing signs of being a cuckold, at least based on the raunchy texts he allegedly sent the former employee suing him for sexual harassment ... so says "Couples Therapy" star Dr. Jenn Mann.

The good doc tells TMZ ... Kanye's alleged texts --- which are central to the lawsuit filed against him -- convey a kind of enjoyment of knowing about women he's sleeping with having sex with someone else, and wanting descriptions of their encounters.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember ... Ye's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claims in her lawsuit Kanye once texted her, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..."

She also claims Ye was fixated on the penis size of her boyfriends.

The alleged exchanges have Dr. Jenn wondering whether Kanye feels the same way about his wife, Bianca Censori ... telling us, if true, it might be a clear sign of being a cuckold -- a person who likes to watch or hear about their partner having sex with other people.

Whatever Kanye's into in the bedroom, Dr. Jenn says more power to him -- but she explains why Ye would be crossing a line if he's sharing his kink with employees, instead of his wife.

As for the lawsuit, Kanye says Pisciotta is trying to extort him with her lawsuit, and is making up lies about him.

Play video content TMZ.com

If Kanye did send the texts, Dr. Jenn says it's tough to know if he was just being narcissistic, inappropriate, or both -- or if he was having a bipolar episode.