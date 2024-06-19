Bianca Censori Bounces Around in See-Through Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a first-row seat for a runway show in France ... but she's the one screaming for attention, 'cause her naked body was once again on full display.

Ye and his wife just popped up at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday, hitting up the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show ... and as you can see, Bianca was strutting around in quite the getup -- rockin' a sheer, nude-colored body suit that was pretty damn revealing.

Play video content

Indeed ... her breasts were visible through the material she was wearing, and she was showing off her legs too, not to mention her booty. As for her hair -- a pink wig, it seems.

Looks like Kanye and BC were fashionably late to the fashion show, everyone else had asses in seats as they were being shown to their chairs ... so the couple made sure everyone saw Bianca's bold display.

In terms of what Kanye was wearing ... same old, same old. Dude was all covered up in a white ensemble -- and his face was completely masked, his hands were gloved up too.

KW and BC were anything but subtle, as we've seen time and again with these two. For what it's worth, they certainly look happy with each other ... and Bianca's owning all these wild 'fits.

Now, as interesting as Bianca and Kanye looked here ... you could argue their outfits were relatively tame compared to some of the stuff that was trotted across for the actual catwalk. Take a look ... some of these style choices are equally eye-popping, if not more so.