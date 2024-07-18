Bianca Censori Goes Without Pants For Lunch With Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are at it again ... and this time she's out in public with only a thong covering her below the waist -- a bit of a change from what we're used to.

Ye and his wife broke bread Wednesday at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and Bianca didn't bother wearing pants, shorts, a skirt ... nothing. It was just her undies out there.

Check out the pics ... Bianca's not wearing a bra either (duh) and folks can see right through her sheer top ... which is doing nothing to cover up her breasts. Still, it's more coverage upstairs than we usually see when she's in public.

Play video content TMZ.com

Down south, Bianca's only rocking a pair of thong underwear ... and her cheeks are fully exposed. Bianca strutted her stuff around in some heels ... and about the only thing covering her is the hat up top. FWIW, Ye was trailing behind ... and he had a pretty good view.

We've seen this sort of exhibition from Bianca and Kanye before ... she had her bare breasts on display in L.A. Monday on her way out of a tanning salon, and on Saturday she had a tiny top for a BBQ meal ... so this is kinda her thing.

Bianca and Kanye keep getting creative as they try to show off every last inch of her body ... and just when we think we've seen it all, they pull out another trick.