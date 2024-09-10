Megyn Kelly Accuses Jennifer Aniston of Being a Fake Feminist After J.D. Vance Criticism

Megyn Kelly is not angling to be "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston ... taking shots at the actress for her recent criticism of J.D. Vance, implying she's a fake feminist.

The newswoman came after the star's political views in a sit-down with Shawn Ryan on his 'Eponymous' podcast ... where she criticized Aniston for pretending to care about women's issues.

As Megyn put it ... Jennifer only spoke out after the VP hopeful's comments about "childless cat ladies" fueled controversy -- but has remained noticeably silent regarding several other topics.

In particular, Megyn was peeved over Jennifer's silence regarding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif -- whose gender identity was called into question during the Paris Olympics after reports circulated that she was banned from other competitions for testing positive for male chromosomes.

While there is currently no evidence to prove this, Megyn railed against Jennifer for seeming not to care about the controversy, saying ... "What has she said about the woman who got her face punched out by the man in the boxing ring? Zero."

She cited similar examples Aniston has not commented on, including former high school athlete Payton McNabb, who suffered brain damage in 2022 after being injured in a volleyball game by a transgender rival.

Megyn ranted ... "So I don’t give a s**t what she thinks about J.D. Vance and childless cat ladies."

She further slammed Jennifer, claiming the star "masquerades as some protector of women," continuing ... "This is the one she comes out on? You don’t want childless cat ladies to be offended? That’s where you’re gonna plant your flag?"