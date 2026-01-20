Tiffany Haddish Says She's Thriving in Self-Marriage, Men Need to Step Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish is doubling down on marrying herself ... saying she’s still open to a "third wheel," but if a guy can’t top how she already treats herself -- don’t even bother!

TMZ caught up with the comic at L.A.’s pickleball spot California Smash on Monday for the launch of Typti -- and she laid it out real simple ... if you wouldn’t date someone who looks just like you and commit to yourself first, how the hell do you expect someone else to do it?

You’ve gotta catch the clip -- 'cause Tiffany drops all kinds of self-love gems while talking about her self-marriage, adding that any man who "wants to make her happy" better come harder than she already does for herself.

Tiffany also spills her Valentine’s Day plans ... and let’s just say it sounds like she’s got herself a pretty damn perfect solo date lined up ... so see what she has to say.