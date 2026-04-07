'Mormon Wives' Cast Raring to Finish Season, Tease Progress

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast is seeing light at the end of the tunnel -- after X dark weeks of no production, they seem to think filming will begin again ... if they can get the bosses onboard.

Multiple sources tell TMZ, it's the cast's understanding that production on the Hulu series will resume in a matter of weeks. There's also a push by the cast because delayed production could upend their summer plans, so it's kinda like ... let's get this show on the road!

While the cast was in solidarity for the show to pause production during a domestic violence investigation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen ... we hear the consensus now is the casts concerns have been resolved.

But don't get too excited 'SLOMW' fans ... an insider with direct knowledge tells TMZ, network execs still haven't made a decision on the future of the series, let alone the remainder of the fifth season.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Fans certainly noticed when .... Miranda posted a photo on social media with a camera in front of her, but based on our intel, it looks like the cast is attempting to pressure ABC to greenlight new episodes by building viewer anticipation.

For now, that wishful thinking does not mean cameras up and rolling.

As we reported ... police investigated the abuse claims, and their findings are now with the district attorney for possible charges. In addition, the production company hired a third-party investigator to look into cast members making unspecified accusations ... beyond their usual on-camera drama. The status of that investigation is unclear.