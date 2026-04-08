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Whitney Leavitt Says Her 'Mormon Wives' Return Is Up In The Air

Whitney Leavitt I'm Still Figuring Out My 'Mormon Wives' Future

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MORMONS BRING THE DRAMA!!!
ABC

Whitney Leavitt’s killing it on Broadway right now ... but her reality TV future? Not so clear.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star admitted on 'GMA' Wednesday she’s still figuring things out as the Hulu show sits in limbo amid the ongoing Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen domestic violence drama.

'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Cast Hot Shots -- Guess Who!
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Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Speaking alongside Mark Ballas, Whitney said part of her is tempted to fully pivot from the show, especially with Broadway being her true passion ... and she even threw a little shade, joking MomTok has way more drama than the stage ever could.

Timing’s not bad either -- her run as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" is getting rave reviews ... while her castmates are stuck waiting for cameras to roll again.

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VIOLENT ATTACK
TMZ.com

Of course, all of this comes after Taylor’s drama -- which also derailed her 'Bachelorette' run when TMZ published video from her 2023 DV case.

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