Whitney Leavitt Says Her 'Mormon Wives' Return Is Up In The Air

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Whitney Leavitt’s killing it on Broadway right now ... but her reality TV future? Not so clear.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star admitted on 'GMA' Wednesday she’s still figuring things out as the Hulu show sits in limbo amid the ongoing Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen domestic violence drama.

Speaking alongside Mark Ballas, Whitney said part of her is tempted to fully pivot from the show, especially with Broadway being her true passion ... and she even threw a little shade, joking MomTok has way more drama than the stage ever could.

Timing’s not bad either -- her run as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" is getting rave reviews ... while her castmates are stuck waiting for cameras to roll again.

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