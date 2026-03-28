Clavicular Addresses Battery Arrest on Live Stream

Cops Wouldn't Let Me Wait in Jail Until My Driver Got There!!!

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Clavicular is addressing his arrest for battery for the first time ... but, he's not apologizing for his alleged actions -- he's calling out the cops for how they treated him.

The live streamer -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- opened up to Akademiks about ending up in the clink on his Kick channel ... first telling fans this was a real event -- not some scripted BS.

Clavicular walks out of jail after being arrested in Fort Lauderdale



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Clavicular says he wanted to avoid the media frenzy waiting for him once he was released from his overnight stay in the Big House ... but, he claims cops at the Broward County Jail told him he couldn't wait inside.

Clip farmers were waiting to pounce on him, Clavicular says ... and he expressed his distaste for teenagers trying to use him for clout -- while saying his run-ins with those types of crowds made it easier to handle the media waiting for him outside the jail.

As we told you ... Clavicular was arrested in Fort Lauderdale Thursday for misdemeanor battery after cops say he instigated a fight between his girlfriend and another woman to "exploit" them on social media.

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Sources close to Clavicular have told us he didn't instigate a fight between the two women ... and, instead, they say the alleged victim is simply looking for some noteriety. They also say Clavicular is autistic and was unsure of what to do when the fight broke out -- which is why he behaved as he did.

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Prior to his arrest, Clavicular shared video of himself cruising through the Florida Everglades on an airboat ... during which he pulled out a handgun and put a bunch of bullets into a dead alligator.