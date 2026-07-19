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Jarron Collins Reflects On Jason's Posthumous ESPYs Honor, 'Very Humbled'

Jarron Collins Reflects On Jason's ESPY Award ... 'Very Humbled'

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SUCH AN HONOR
Video: Jarron Collins Reacts to Jason Collins' Posthumous ESPYs Tribute
TMZSports.com

Late NBA pioneer Jason Collins was honored at the 2026 ESPYs ... and his twin brother, Jarron -- who accepted an award on his behalf -- tells TMZ Sports the moment was truly humbling.

Jason passed away earlier this year from an aggressive form of brain cancer ... and was recognized on Wednesday for his contributions to the league ... most notably, becoming the first openly gay active player in major pro sports.

After a video documented his groundbreaking announcement in 2013, it then pivoted to his brave health battle ... and the impact he left behind.

Jason posthumously received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage ... and Jarron was present to accept.

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He told us the gesture meant the world to him ... especially considering how much his brother enjoyed tennis -- and Ashe specifically.

"We're humbled," Jarron said, "but also, like I said, very appreciative of my brother's life being recognized."

Remembering Jason Collins
Launch Gallery
Remembering Jason Collins Launch Gallery
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Jarron said the family is "doing OK" ... but it is something they are still grieving and dealing with today.

Jason passed away on May 12 ... and the loss was felt throughout the entire league, with teams holding a moment of silence for the ambassador.

As Jarron -- who also played in the NBA -- said in his speech on Wednesday, his goal is to now carry his brother's legacy ... and make sure his impact continues to grow.

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