Jerry Rice -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Jerry Rice Good Genes or Good Docs?!
1/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
Jerry Rice is scoring extra points with these good looks!
Here's the 24-year-old version of the San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver flashing his facial hair in uniform in The City by the Bay during his second professional year with the team back in 1987 (left). Over the 15 years on the team, he took home three Super Bowl wins.
And 35 years later ... the now 59-year-old NFL G.O.A.T. is still looking like a champ -- and still voicing support to his OG team with custom potato chips -- with a photo he shared to his Instagram followers just last week (right).
What a snack!
The question is ...