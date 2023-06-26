Lindsay Lohan Having A Baby Boy

Lindsay Lohan's first little bundle of joy is almost here, and the actress will in fact be havin' a boy ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting the little dude, and pretty soon -- we're told she's very close to giving birth.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we first reported, Lindsay's mother, Dina, will actually be by her side in Dubai for the birth ... and some of Lindsay's siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.

Remember, the "Freaky Friday" star made the expecting announcement back in March ... with a swarm of support from fans and friends online.

Lindsay and Bader spent some time with her family in April -- marking the first time she had been with her mom and other members of her fam all together in at least 7 years.

As for the happy couple, they got married last year after sparking a romance just before the pandemic ... and now the 2 have something very exciting to look forward to very soon.

Play video content TMZ.com