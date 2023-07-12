Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump, Nursery

Lindsay Lohan looks ready to welcome her first child, and not just because her baby bump's growing ... the kid's nursery is also coming together.

The actress showed off her pregnancy progress Wednesday, plus the room she's preparing for her kid.

Lindsay says she designed the nursery with Nestig, a furniture and decor brand for little ones, and she's drawn inspiration from the beach.

TMZ broke the story ... Lindsay's pregnant with a boy -- and, as you can see, she's going kinda traditional with a mostly blue decor.

Looks like Lindsay's kid will be chilling with a huge teddy bear and a sweet crib once he arrives. We don't know her due date, but considering she announced the pregnancy back in March ... it's a good bet she's into her third trimester.