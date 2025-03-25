Xavier Worthy Claims Accuser Cheated On Him Amid Chiefs' Super Bowl Run

Xavier Worthy filed new court documents on Monday alleging his domestic violence accuser, Tia Jones, cheated on him as he was preparing for Super Bowl LIX.

The Kansas City wideout made the allegation in an application for a protective order in Williamson County, Texas ... as he continued his attempts to explain that he was actually the abused one in his relationship with his now-estranged fiancée.

Worthy stated in the docs the two met in late 2023 at a steakhouse in Austin ... and began a romantic relationship in the spring of 2024. He said by the fall of that same year, though, "I noticed that her attitude started to change."

Worthy claims he suspected she was having an affair ... and after hiring a private investigator, he says he learned right around the time the Chiefs were making their run to a third straight Super Bowl that she was cheating on him with a trainer.

Play video content

Worthy says in the ensuing weeks, he tried to boot her from his Texas home and break up with her, but she refused. He says it all ultimately came to a head on March 7, after they had gotten into a dispute about their relationship at a dinner.

Worthy claims she broke his $3,000 Rolls Royce key fob ... and then destroyed items in his gaming room, which he alleged was worth $3,000 as well. He says he grabbed her as she was doing the damage to his property because he was scared she might nab one of his guns -- and that's when he says she pulled dreadlocks straight out of his head.

Worthy was ultimately arrested for his alleged role in the altercation, though prosecutors declined to press charges a short time later. Worthy says when he returned to his home from jail, he noticed over $300,000 worth of jewelry and other things had been taken from his home, presumably by Jones.

Worthy filed a lawsuit against Jones on Monday with similar accusations.

For Jones' part, she's been adamant she's the victim ... as she stated in her own application for a protective order against Worthy earlier this month that he had been violent with her on multiple occasions.