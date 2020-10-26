Odell Beckham Confirms Torn ACL, Browns WR Out for Season

Breaking News

Cleveland's worst fears are now a reality ... Odell Beckham has confirmed he did, in fact, tear his ACL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

"Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over," NFL reporter Josina Anderson said Monday morning.

27-year-old Beckham suffered the injury during the 2nd offensive play of the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Darius Phillips loves the Battle of Ohio



Baker Mayfield had fired a pass Odell's way -- but missed his target and the ball was intercepted. Odell tried to make a play and tackle the ball-carrier but ran into one of his own teammates and apparently messed up his left knee in the process.

It's devastating news for Cleveland -- Odell was having a pretty solid season with 23 catches for 319 yards ands 3 TDs.

The Browns are 5-2 and starting to play like contenders -- losing their #1 receiver is definitely going to hurt their chances.

As for Beckham, he played all 16 games in 2019 while suffering from a groin injury -- and underwent surgery during the offseason.

Now with the ACL tear, that will almost certainly require surgery -- and usually takes about 6 to 9 months to fully recover.

Sucks.