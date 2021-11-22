Odell Beckham Jr. And Model GF Lauren Wood Reveal They're Pregnant

Odell Beckham Jr.'s trade to Los Angeles is now officially the second biggest life event of the wide receiver's year so far ... 'cause the NFL star just revealed he's going to be a dad!

The new Rams player and his model GF, Lauren Wood, made the announcement Sunday ... with Wood going public with her pregnant belly for the first time in a social media post.

The model -- who's been dating OBJ for two years -- seemed to reveal the couple is having a daughter ... 'cause she captioned the pic with a girl emoji as well as three "I love you" comments.

Odell and Wood went IG official way back in November 2019 ... and they've been nearly inseparable since, with Wood showing up to his games often and also helping him through his various rehabs over the years.

As for soon-to-be grandpa Odell Beckham Sr. ... he was fired up to share the news Sunday too -- writing on his Instagram, "WHHHAAAA… #LOVEIT."

No word yet on when Baby Beckham is due ... but it appears there could be a chance it's at some point this football season.