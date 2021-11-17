Jarvis Landry Clueless Over Browns Role, 'I Haven't Been Getting The Ball'

11/17/2021 7:31 AM PT
Fresh off Odell Beckham Jr. being "freed," Jarvis Landry is opening up on his own offensive struggles this season ... saying he has no idea why he hasn't been getting targets.

"I haven't been getting the ball so much either," Landry told reporters at his annual Thanksgiving food drive. "But at the end of the day, I've been able to do with the opportunities I'm given."

When asked why he hasn't been getting the ball, Jarvis responded, "I don't know" ... adding he doesn't know why the passing game has been struggling.

The ex-LSU star's comments come right after OBJ -- who had just 17 receptions for 232 yards for the Orange and Brown this season -- was released, which allowed him to join the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The Browns have fallen to 23rd in the league in passing yards as Baker Mayfield battles injuries ... but despite how his comments sound, Jarvis isn't trying to throw his QB under the bus.

"He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry added.

"As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy. But we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for."

FYI -- Landry has 23 receptions for 219 yards on 34 targets this season.

As for the food drive, Landry and several teammates personally helped load cars with 1,000 meals for the holiday ... and that, Browns fans, is a silver lining.

