Jarvis Landry Clueless Over Browns Role, 'I Haven't Been Getting The Ball'

Free Jarvis??

Fresh off Odell Beckham Jr. being "freed," Jarvis Landry is opening up on his own offensive struggles this season ... saying he has no idea why he hasn't been getting targets.

"I haven't been getting the ball so much either," Landry told reporters at his annual Thanksgiving food drive. "But at the end of the day, I've been able to do with the opportunities I'm given."

#Browns Jarvis Landry on his involvement in, and the state of, the passing game.

When asked why he hasn't been getting the ball, Jarvis responded, "I don't know" ... adding he doesn't know why the passing game has been struggling.

The ex-LSU star's comments come right after OBJ -- who had just 17 receptions for 232 yards for the Orange and Brown this season -- was released, which allowed him to join the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The Browns have fallen to 23rd in the league in passing yards as Baker Mayfield battles injuries ... but despite how his comments sound, Jarvis isn't trying to throw his QB under the bus.

"He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry added.

"As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy. But we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for."

FYI -- Landry has 23 receptions for 219 yards on 34 targets this season.

#Browns Jarvis Landry hosted a Thanksgiving food drive today with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide holiday meals to families in need.



He was joined by teammates David Njoku, Malik Jackson and Sheldon Day who helped load cars and wish families a happy holiday.