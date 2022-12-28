Luka Doncic's Teammates Douse Star In Water After Historic 60-Point Game
12/28/2022 6:12 AM PT
Luka Doncic went crazy on the court on Tuesday night -- and just minutes later, his teammates returned the favor off of it ... dousing the Mavericks star in water following his historic game against the Knicks.
The 23-year-old Dallas point guard poured in 60 points -- and added 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block -- ultimately leading his team to a huge come-from-behind win over NY in Texas.
And, as he made his way into the locker room to get changed afterward, the Mavs let him know they appreciated the first-of-its-kind performance ... showering him with over a dozen water bottles.
Check out the footage the Mavs posted of the celebration ... Doncic was absolutely soaked -- but loved every second of it!!
Of course, the party was well deserved ... no other player in NBA history has ever recorded a triple-double with 60-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists.
Doncic said following the contest he was "tired as hell," but he did have enough energy to make his fans laugh -- quipping, "I need a recovery beer."
No word what the beverage of choice ultimately was ... but, hey, at least we know he was properly hydrated beforehand!