Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Luka Doncic's Teammates Douse Star In Water After Historic 60-Point Game

Luka Doncic Doused In Water By Mavs Teammates ... After Epic 60-Point Game

12/28/2022 6:12 AM PT
HITTIN' THE SHOWERS
Twitter / @dallasmavs

Luka Doncic went crazy on the court on Tuesday night -- and just minutes later, his teammates returned the favor off of it ... dousing the Mavericks star in water following his historic game against the Knicks.

The 23-year-old Dallas point guard poured in 60 points -- and added 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block -- ultimately leading his team to a huge come-from-behind win over NY in Texas.

And, as he made his way into the locker room to get changed afterward, the Mavs let him know they appreciated the first-of-its-kind performance ... showering him with over a dozen water bottles.

Check out the footage the Mavs posted of the celebration ... Doncic was absolutely soaked -- but loved every second of it!!

Of course, the party was well deserved ... no other player in NBA history has ever recorded a triple-double with 60-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists.

Doncic said following the contest he was "tired as hell," but he did have enough energy to make his fans laugh -- quipping, "I need a recovery beer."

No word what the beverage of choice ultimately was ... but, hey, at least we know he was properly hydrated beforehand!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later