Luka Doncic Sinks Wild Trick Shot During Mavericks' Pregame Warmups

Play video content

Luka Doncic can apparently sink baskets with his hands AND his head ... 'cause check out this trick shot he made Monday night -- he used his noggin and got nothing but net!!

The Dallas superstar and his teammate, Dwight Powell, were messin' around before the Mavs took on the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum in Memphis ... when they decided to put on a little show for the fans in attendance.

First, Powell threw a basketball off Doncic's shoulder ... and then he headed it back to Doncic so the point guard could finish off the Globetrotters-esque play with a header of his own.

And, after the ball crashed through the hoop ... the crowd roared, and Doncic celebrated for several moments as if he had just hit a game-winner!

Doncic then tagged Real Madrid -- the football club affiliated with his former basketball team -- clearly wanting them to take a look at his soccer skills.

Luka Doncic looking like Steve Nash with lob soccer header to Dwight Powell for dunk in #Mavs pregame warmups.



Face #Suns down 1-0 in best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals series. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/AHHlaDCfKZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 5, 2022 @DuaneRankin

Of course, this isn't anything too new for Powell and Doncic ... the guys have hit similar shots in the past, including one time last year when Powell threw down a dunk courtesy of a pass off Doncic's dome.