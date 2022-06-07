Tiger Woods Won't Play In U.S. Open, 'My Body Needs More Time'

Tiger Woods is officially out of the U.S. Open ... the golf superstar just announced his surgically repaired leg is not in good enough shape to compete in the major tournament.

"My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

The 44-year-old, who badly injured his leg in a car accident in February 2021, had competed in both the Masters and the PGA Championship earlier this year. But, in both major tourneys, Woods' leg seemed to really bother him.

Uh oh. Tiger Woods walking with a bit of a limp today that we didn't see earlier in the week.

At the Masters in April, he performed well in the first two rounds, but struggled in the last two. At the PGA Championship in May, he labored around the course for three rounds before he eventually withdrew prior to the fourth round.

#TigerWoods with a grimace and a limp on his last tee shot of the day



He finished his first round at +4 and was tied for 91st





Tiger did say, though, he was hopeful he'd be able to get his body strong enough to compete in the last major of golf's calendar year -- The Open Championship -- which is slated to begin on July 14.

"I'm excited to get back out there soon!" Woods said.