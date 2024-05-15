Rory McIlroy Dodges Divorce Questions At PGA Championship

Play video content

Rory McIlroy was not in the mood to discuss his personal life while facing a pool of reporters at the PGA Championship on Wednesday ... sticking to sports as he fielded questions.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- the 35-year-old golf superstar filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, earlier this week ... but anyone hoping to get some more info about Rory's off-course affairs was left without a sound bite.

Journalists were instructed to NOT ask anything about McIlroy's personal matters as he took the stage at Valhalla ... with someone hopping on the mic beforehand to tell reporters all they need to know was included in the statement his team released on Tuesday.

As we previously reported, McIlroy's manager addressed the development ... saying the golfer would not be commenting on the breakup, while adding he was looking to get through the rough period with peace and respect.

The four-time Major champion spoke for nearly 10 minutes before someone tried to pry ... with one question angled toward how he's doing personally.

McIlroy was quick to shut it down ... saying, "I'm ready to play this week."