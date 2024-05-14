Rory McIlroy Files For Divorce

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, are headed to Splitsville ... TMZ Sports has learned the PGA Tour star just filed for divorce.

Court records show the 35-year-old golfer submitted the documents in Florida on Monday ... some seven years after the couple first tied the knot.

Reasons for the breakup were not made immediately available. We've reached out to McIlroy's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Rory first met Erica back in 2012 -- when she was working the Ryder Cup event for the PGA. McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after alarm problems caused him to nearly miss his tee time.

Initially, the two were just friends -- at the time, you'll recall, the golfer was dating tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki -- but they became romantic in 2014 after he and Wozniacki called off their engagement.

The two kept their relationship largely private -- even after they married in 2017. But, Erica was still seen supporting her hubby on the course throughout his career regardless.

She cheered him on at the Ryder Cup in 2023 ... and also caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 contest that year too.

The couple had one child together -- Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.