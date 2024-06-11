Rory McIlroy Files To Dismiss Divorce Case

Rory McIlroy has seemingly called off his divorce ... his attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on his behalf on Tuesday -- and the case has now been closed.

It's not clear yet why the golf star had the apparent change of heart ... we've reached out to his lawyer, Thomas Sasser, for comment -- but so far, no word back yet.

The 35-year-old had just opened the case in Florida on May 13 ... indicating he was ready to split with his wife, Erica Stoll, after seven years of marriage.

At the time, a statement released by his manager, Sean O'Flaherty, stated McIlroy was adamant about making "this difficult time" "as respectful and amicable as possible" -- but did not release further details.

Play video content 5/15/24

A few days later, at the PGA Championship, McIlroy did not address the situation either ... even dodging a question about how he was doing personally. He went on to finish in a tie for 12th place at the major event.

Rory and Erica first met at the Ryder Cup in 2012 ... and began dating a couple years later. They married in 2017 -- and went on to have a child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, in 2020.

The couple, however, largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.