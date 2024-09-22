Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Hit Up Hot NYC Restaurant for Girls' Night Out

Taylor Swift Hey Gigi, Meet Me at the Corner!!!

092224_taylor_swift_kal
DINNER IN THE CITY
BACKGRID

Taylor Swift's cadre of friends seems to come and go, but one of the stalwarts in her group remains tight with her -- Gigi Hadid.

092224-taylor-swift-primary-2

Taylor and Gigi hit up The Corner Store restaurant in NYC Saturday night, and the reaction they got on the way out is super interesting.

092224-taylor-swift-primary

Watch the video ... there are a bunch of fans and photogs on hand as they walk to their SUV, and everyone is so focused on them they forget to talk. There's hardly a question, a comment, a scream ... anything.  People are just taking in the sight.

They're pretty stoic as they retreat to their vehicle ... no smiling, no chit-chat -- just a march for cover!

gigi hadidi taylor swift
Getty

Taylor and Gigi have a long history -- more than a decade. For people in their 30s, that's a long time. They've palled around together, vacationed with each other, etc.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

As you know, Gigi's been with Bradley Cooper now for over a year, and Taylor's with this dude .... what's his name again?

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later