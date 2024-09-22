Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Hit Up Hot NYC Restaurant for Girls' Night Out

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor Swift's cadre of friends seems to come and go, but one of the stalwarts in her group remains tight with her -- Gigi Hadid.

Taylor and Gigi hit up The Corner Store restaurant in NYC Saturday night, and the reaction they got on the way out is super interesting.

Watch the video ... there are a bunch of fans and photogs on hand as they walk to their SUV, and everyone is so focused on them they forget to talk. There's hardly a question, a comment, a scream ... anything. People are just taking in the sight.

They're pretty stoic as they retreat to their vehicle ... no smiling, no chit-chat -- just a march for cover!

Taylor and Gigi have a long history -- more than a decade. For people in their 30s, that's a long time. They've palled around together, vacationed with each other, etc.

