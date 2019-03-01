Gilbert Arenas Blames Tristan's Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

Gilbert Arenas Tristan's Cheating?!? It's Khloe's Fault

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas says Khloe Kardashian has no one to blame but herself -- and her vagina -- for Tristan Thompson's cheating.

Arenas went on a pretty vulgar tirade on social media (captured by Baller Alert) explaining in graphic detail why he thinks KK's skills in the bedroom are to blame for Thompson stepping out on her.

The former All-Star then makes a LeBron comparison -- shaming Khloe because Tristan hooked up with 21-year-old Jordyn Woods ... and not a more "experienced" woman.

"He didn't even cheat on u with a (lebron type of talent #veteran)," Arenas said ... "He went for a trey young, exciting BUT no playoff experience."

There's more ... but it's too vulgar to post here.