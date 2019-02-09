Kylie Jenner Throws Epic 'Stormiworld' Party for Stormi's First Birthday

Kylie Jenner Creates 'Stormiworld' For Epic 1st Birthday Bash

Welcome to Stormiworld, where you enter through the mouth of a huge lifelike face of Kylie Jenner's daughter, and you stay for the carnival rides, the Butterfly Rainbow Forest ... and Baby Shark.

Kylie's in the midst of throwing an epic bash to celebrate the 1st birthday of her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster. Mom's been proudly sharing some vids of the party Saturday afternoon, which we're told she pulled off by renting the entire back lot of Universal Studios.

Check it out ... the entrance-way is unreal, and leads to a fairy tale setting with hot air balloons, rainbows, dancing pixies and much much more.

Then there's the soft pretzels, mini pizzas, and lemonade ... and even "Stormi's Shop" to grab some merch to commemorate the occasion. Kylie reportedly spent months planning Stormi's party, and it shows ... it's a sight to behold.

And of course there's gifts, including DJ Khaled giving Stormi her first Chanel bag.

BTW -- Stormi's bday was actually February 1, but the family was a little busy with Scott performing in the Super Bowl, so they just did a mini rainbow-themed party last weekend ... and saved up for the big one.

Looks like it was worth the wait.