Travis Scott Features Drake, Quavo and Offset at Astroworld Concert at Forum

Travis Scott had heavy reinforcements for his Astroworld concert Friday night at The Forum ... as in Drake, Offset and Quavo.

Travis performed to an SRO crowd in Inglewood, and everyone went nuts when Drizzy came out and did "SICKO MODE."

Quavo was the first guest performer ... people went crazy as he did "Pick Up the Phone." And, not to be outdone, Offset and Travis followed up with "ZEZE" ... the Kodak Black song that features them.

BTW ... Kylie was front and center. It clearly does not get old for her.