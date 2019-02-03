Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime Features Shirtless Adam Levine

Maroon 5's SB Halftime Show Shirtless Adam Heats Things Up

The Super Bowl LII halftime came and went, and it featured A LOT of Adam Levine ... who stripped down until there was practically nothing left up top.

Maroon 5 took center stage Sunday midway through the big game, and they ran through a bunch of their early hits to kick things off. As the show went on, Adam lost more and more layers from his torso ... until he was fully shirtless by 'Moves Like Jagger' at the end.

Travis Scott and Big Boi made brief appearances as well -- each of them performed just one verse and a hook of their songs, "SICKO MODE" and "The Way You Move," respectively -- but the spotlight always went back to Adam and co. They were the headliners, after all ... and this performance proved it.

Considering all the controversy surrounding the halftime show ... it was relatively kosher, and really went off without a hitch. The NFL's gotta be happy about that.