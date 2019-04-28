Kim Kardashian Throws CBD-Infused Baby Shower Ahead of 4th Kid's Arrival

Kim Kardashian 4th Baby Shower Sooo CHILL ... CBD for Everyone!!!

Even on baby no. 4, Kim Kardashian's still finding ways to make baby showers unique -- and SUPER zen -- by loading up her GFs on CBD everything, baby!!!

Kim admitted during Saturday's event ... she was "freaking out" because she and Kanye West are expecting their newest baby's arrival -- by surrogate -- within a couple weeks. So, since she needed to chill out, Kim thought, "What better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD?"

As they say ... the crowd went wild. Guests -- including Paris Hilton -- got to concoct their own CBD-infused body oils and bath salts ... before chilling out with a sound bath.

Kim also gave all her peeps in attendance, blue Yeezy slides that even Paris rocked ... and there were blue accent decorations -- all celebrating baby #4, who, as we reported, is a boy.

She also might have dropped a BIG hint on the kid's name when she zoomed in on a name on the wall, Robert Harut (Armenian) means he has risen. Robert would also be a homage to her late dad.

North and her cousin, Penelope Disick were also there for the shower ... we're assuming they passed on the CBD and went with a juice box.

When baby boy West arrives ... Kim and Kanye will have a strong poker hand ... 2 pairs -- 2 girls, North and Chicago, and 2 boys, Saint and ... TBA Kardashian-West.