Watch Robots Dance to 'Do You Love Me,' Cool and Kinda Terrifying

The robot apocalypse is looking a lot closer -- and a little funkier -- because some advanced machines are flaunting their dancing skills ... complete with choreography!!!

Boston Dynamics released a video to ring in the New Year, which features their two signature machines -- ATLAS and Spot (the dog robot) -- looking very *NSYNC-like ... dancing in unison to the Contours hit, "Do You Love Me."

BD writes, "Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics." What they don't mention ... how and WHY they got their droids on the good foot like this???

The A.I. is terrifyingly state-of-the-art here -- robots putting on their best "So You Think You Can Dance" audition.

We shoulda seen the choreographed number coming ... we've already seen ATLAS and Spot do everything from parkour to opening doors and picking up boxes.

So, while this is neat and all ... we're personally praying the Boston Dynamics team has a fail-proof shutdown for these things.