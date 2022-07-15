T.I. Admits He's Matured Past 'Trap Music'

T.I. has long been credited as a creator of trap music (his 2003 album is named after it), but now he says he's disavowing the thoughts and ideologies of his past occupations.

While speaking with Bill Bellamy for the opening of his "Top Billin’" podcast, T.I. revealed how his approach to making music had matured over the years and admits his music was written when he was 20, sounds like it was written by a 20-year-old!

Tip even joked -- he's a comedian after all -- about rising up in the ranks in street hustling … but no longer being able to brag about it on the résumé.

He said, "I get it … I respect it! Now, for me to go out here and continue to force those skills on the marketplace when I know I have no real stage to present these skills on, it's counterproductive."

The Atlanta rap legend first burst onto the scene at the top of 2000 with pure trap classic records such as “24” and “Be Easy,” but says adjustments had to be made.

His son Domani Harris, who is also a rapper, also pushes him in the direction of non-trap-raps.

T.I.'s last album, 2020’s "The L.I.B.R.A.," saw him playing with the balance of moving away from the trap, but the comedic stage -- where he's gotten cheers and boos -- has been his go-to outlet lately.

When we last spoke to the Trouble Man in April, he said he was taking his lumps on the laugh circuit in stride and learning to be a better performer.

