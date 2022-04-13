T.I. Grateful For Boos At Comedy Show, Learning From It

Play video content TMZ.com

T.I. isn't backing down from comedy after a crowd booed him during his latest set ... and instead is taking it as serious motivation!!!

We talked to T.I. at LAX Tuesday, and he says it was eye-opening for him to hear the reaction at Saturday's show, but thinks the boos were an intended insult -- calling it personal.

Rapper #TI booed at the April Fools comedy show in Brooklyn New York tonight. Tough crowd no matter who you are.🎥🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😩 pic.twitter.com/4a8WazJm9o — industry21mag (@industry21mag) April 10, 2022 @industry21mag

The rapper-turned-comedian is glad it happened ... he's now able to make adjustments to his material to turn the boos into laughter.

He wants it known he received a standing O at his set in Atlanta the following day, so he thinks it wasn't the material that flopped, but it was the energy in the crowd that brought it down.

As we reported, T.I. got into it with fellow comedian Lauren Knight at an open mic in Atlanta last week ... after he began to heckle her from the crowd. She had referenced the sexual assault allegations against him and his wife, which is when he grabbed the mic and confronted her.