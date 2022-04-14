Luenell Says T.I.'s Boos in Brooklyn to Be Expected, Welcome to Stand-Up Comedy

Say this for T.I. ... he's got the comedy world buzzing about his venture into stand-up, but after a couple of viral boo-fests, Luenell's offering some perspective -- which he may or may not appreciate.



The resilient rapper got a heavy dose of Brooklyn jeers at Barclays Center last week, and all clashed with another comedian, Lauren Knight, during a smaller gig in Atlanta -- but he told us he's good with learning lessons the hard way.



That's good, because comedy vet Luenell told us he should expect more of that. She hopped on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus Tuesday in WeHo, and said Tip's just gotta crawl before he can walk onto stages in huge arenas.