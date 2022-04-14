Luenell Says T.I.'s Boos in Brooklyn to Be Expected, Welcome to Stand-Up Comedy
Luenell T.I.'s Brooklyn Boos Part of the Game ... There's Levels to Stand-Up!!!
4/14/2022 6:18 AM PT
Say this for T.I. ... he's got the comedy world buzzing about his venture into stand-up, but after a couple of viral boo-fests, Luenell's offering some perspective -- which he may or may not appreciate.
The resilient rapper got a heavy dose of Brooklyn jeers at Barclays Center last week, and all clashed with another comedian, Lauren Knight, during a smaller gig in Atlanta -- but he told us he's good with learning lessons the hard way.
That's good, because comedy vet Luenell told us he should expect more of that. She hopped on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus Tuesday in WeHo, and said Tip's just gotta crawl before he can walk onto stages in huge arenas.
Rapper #TI booed at the April Fools comedy show in Brooklyn New York tonight. Tough crowd no matter who you are.🎥🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️😩 pic.twitter.com/4a8WazJm9o— industry21mag (@industry21mag) April 10, 2022 @industry21mag
You gotta watch how Luenell says it, but she clearly feels T.I.'s music legacy shouldn't get him a pass from playing coffee shops, and other small venues, like most comics do to sharpen their skills.
The crew on "TMZ Hip Hop" (our new TV show) includes some stand-up comedians, and they had a similar take ... saying he needs more stage time, and to learn some mic etiquette.
Luenell, of course, has over 4 decades of comedy under her belt -- on stage and in feature films -- so her advice should carry some weight.
Call it stubbornness or motivation ... T.I. told us earlier this week he's nowhere close to calling it quits in comedy.