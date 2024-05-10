Drake Relists Beverly Hills Home Amid Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Beef
Drake is looking to unload his Beverly Hills estate anew -- and these days, he has every reason to hightail it out of California ... this as his Kendrick Lamar beef starts to wind down.
The rapper relisted his 10-bedroom home in the swanky SoCal neighborhood last week -- slapping it with a hefty price tag of $88 million. If you're able to cough up the money to nab this luxury estate, the 24,757 square feet of living space and its 22 bathrooms can all be yours.
The house -- which sits on 20 acres of lush grounds -- is split into 2 parts ... a 7-bedroom main house and a nearby pool/guest house. Indeed ... it has all the bells and whistles here.
The main house boasts 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, library, and 2 family rooms. There are also 3 additional ensuite bedrooms for staff ... and for a property this size, you'll need staff.
The lavish property features a wide array of amenities, including an 11-car garage, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. An orchard and a tennis court round out the estate's perks.
Drake's decision to relist his Beverly Hills property came BEFORE the shooting incident at his Toronto mansion -- where a security guard was left seriously injured -- but right in the thick of his feud with K.Dot ... who made it pretty clear that he had no love out here in Cali.
Of course, over at his East Coast crib ... there's been more trouble since the shooting -- so even there ... it seems like things aren't all that safe. In any case, if he can get anywhere near his asking price for this palace of a home -- he'll be sitting pretty on a bed of cash.
Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group hold the listing.