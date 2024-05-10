Drake Relists Beverly Hills Home Amid Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake is looking to unload his Beverly Hills estate anew -- and these days, he has every reason to hightail it out of California ... this as his Kendrick Lamar beef starts to wind down.

The rapper relisted his 10-bedroom home in the swanky SoCal neighborhood last week -- slapping it with a hefty price tag of $88 million. If you're able to cough up the money to nab this luxury estate, the 24,757 square feet of living space and its 22 bathrooms can all be yours.

The house -- which sits on 20 acres of lush grounds -- is split into 2 parts ... a 7-bedroom main house and a nearby pool/guest house. Indeed ... it has all the bells and whistles here.

The main house boasts 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, library, and 2 family rooms. There are also 3 additional ensuite bedrooms for staff ... and for a property this size, you'll need staff.

The lavish property features a wide array of amenities, including an 11-car garage, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. An orchard and a tennis court round out the estate's perks.

Drake's decision to relist his Beverly Hills property came BEFORE the shooting incident at his Toronto mansion -- where a security guard was left seriously injured -- but right in the thick of his feud with K.Dot ... who made it pretty clear that he had no love out here in Cali.

Play video content 5/7/24 LiveNOW from FOX

Of course, over at his East Coast crib ... there's been more trouble since the shooting -- so even there ... it seems like things aren't all that safe. In any case, if he can get anywhere near his asking price for this palace of a home -- he'll be sitting pretty on a bed of cash.