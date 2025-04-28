Sperm Racing Wants to Go Hollywood, Recruiting Celebs for Big Vegas Event

Play video content TMZ.com

The world's first sperm race was limited to a couple bitter college rivals, but now organizers are planning to go Hollywood ... and they're courting celebrities to join the action!!!

Eric Zhu and his Sperm Racing startup's first winner, Tristan from USC, joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked them about the debut event and what's next.

Play video content TMZ.com

Friday's sperm race at the Hollywood Palladium drew a big crowd and featured a celeb cameo from Ty Dolla $ign ... but Eric says the next event will have bigger names, a bigger budget and a bigger venue.

Play video content TMZ.com

Las Vegas is going to host the next Sperm Racing event, Eric says ... and he tells us he's already recruiting celebs to be competitors ... and it sounds like there's some interest from Hollywood folks.

Play video content 4/24/25 TMZ.com

When we asked who he envisioned, he dropped the likes of Nick Cannon, Shaquille O'Neal ... and even suggested that Kendrick and Drake bring their beef to the sperm racetrack.

As for Tristan from USC ... he's still basking in the glow of his big win, and he tells us why winning a sperm race isn't going to make him lose out on dates -- far from it.