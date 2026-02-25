Nick Cannon Takes Five of His Kids to Dinner in West Hollywood

Play video content BACKGRID

Nick Cannon had his hands full with his kids Tuesday ... taking them to dinner at a famous Los Angeles hot spot -- though he couldn't manage to get his whole brood together.

The actor and rapper was spotted leaving Craig's -- a well-known joint in West Hollywood -- with five of his children ... several pizza boxes tucked under his arm and a bag in hand.

Unclear if the crew ate at the restaurant or if Cannon just took everyone to quickly pick up takeout ... but, either way, it seems Cannon was on full dad duty.

While Nick almost certainly had a lot on his plate with five kids ... that's less than half of the children he has.

As you know ... Nick is the father of 12 kids -- his son Zen passed away in 2021 when he was just 5 months old -- and he's talked quite a bit about his active parenting.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 TMZ.com

He once revealed he's like Santa Claus on Christmas Day ... bouncing around between houses, with gifts in tow, to see all of his children.