'Love & Hip Hop's Nadia Beddini Says She's Not Michael Blackson's Side Chick

"Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Nadia Beddini ain't happy Michael Blackson labeled her as his "side chick" last year ... arguing they were fully in a relationship -- Nick Cannon-style!

ICYMI ... a pregnant Nadia joined Michael on 'Love and Hip Hop' for its 7th season -- as did his then-fiancée, Rada Darling. Michael ended up fathering a child with both women in his life just months apart ... but he swore up and down Nadia was just a side piece. She has a very different story.

Nadia says she was "blindsided and offended" by Michael’s comments, insisting their relationship wasn’t casual. She claims they were friends for years before things turned romantic -- only after he pursued her. She says he agreed to have a baby with her, too ... and even sold her a dream of buying a house and starting a business togerher.

Nadia believed Rada knew about them the entire time and thought Michael wanted a setup like Nick Cannon’s -- with several baby mamas and children. Bottom line -- she was disheartened by how she was treated and portrayed on "Love & Hip Hop"

The continuation of Michael Blackson talking to his side chick Nadia, who is pregnant. #LHHMIA #LoveAndHipHopMiami



Source: @BET pic.twitter.com/JWkN28QtCa @JaysRealityBlog

However, Michael's on-again, off-again partner Rada has a different story ... telling us she didn’t know Michael and Nadia were regularly involved until about a year and a half ago, and only learned about the pregnancy after joining 'Love & Hip Hop.'

Rada says she always knew there were other women in Michael’s life, but insists he told her Nadia was just a friend with benefits, and their baby was unplanned. Despite everything, Rada hopes her son, Michael Kyaire, and Nadia’s son, Kweku, can grow up close -- they even had their first playdate last week.

As for her relationship with Michael, she says it's a work in progress ... though she still manages him and, of course, co-parents with him.